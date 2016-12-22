Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41,355,000 Stake in Wex Inc. (WEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Wex Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wex were worth $41,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Wex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wex by 31.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wex during the second quarter valued at about $26,645,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Wex during the second quarter valued at about $13,832,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wex Inc. (NYSE:WEX) traded down 1.27% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,359 shares. Wex Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $117.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Wex (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm earned $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. Wex had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wex Inc. will post $4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wex in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Wex in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Wex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Wex in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

In related news, SVP George W. Hogan sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $202,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $547,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wex

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

