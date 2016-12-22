Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,037 Shares of Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas Corp. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas Corp. were worth $41,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Corp. during the second quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Corp. during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Corp. during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Corp. during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Corp. during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Corp. (NYSE:SWX) traded down 0.35% on Thursday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,397 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.47. Southwest Gas Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07.

Southwest Gas Corp. (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.36 million. Southwest Gas Corp. had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corp. will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Southwest Gas Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Southwest Gas Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In other Southwest Gas Corp. news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 600 shares of Southwest Gas Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas Corp.

Southwest Gas Corporation is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas in Arizona, Nevada and California. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc, (Centuri).

