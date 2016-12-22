Avondale Partners Lowers On Assignment Inc. (ASGN) to Mkt Perform

Avondale Partners lowered shares of On Assignment Inc. (NYSE:ASGN) from a mkt outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Shares of On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) opened at 44.01 on Monday. On Assignment has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99.
About On Assignment
On Assignment, Inc is a provider of professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches people into positions for contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire assignments. Its operating segments include the Apex Segment and the Oxford Segment. The Apex Segment provides a spectrum of technical and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients across the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for On Assignment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Assignment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.