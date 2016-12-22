Avanti Communications Group PLC’s (AVN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Natixis

Natixis restated their neutral rating on shares of Avanti Communications Group PLC (LON:AVN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Avanti Communications Group PLC in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Avanti Communications Group PLC (LON:AVN) opened at 25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.23. Avanti Communications Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 17.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 179.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 35.58 million.

About Avanti Communications Group PLC

Avanti Communications Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of satellite communication services. The Company offers services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions through Ka-band satellites. It sells satellite data communications services to telecoms companies, which use them to supply enterprise, institutional and consumer users.

