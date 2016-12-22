Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FBR & Co

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FBR & Co in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 230.88% from the stock’s current price.

AUPH has been the topic of several other reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) opened at 2.72 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $108.06 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-auph-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-fbr-co/1129906.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 560.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.