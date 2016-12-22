Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Director Acquires $57,000.00 in Stock

Atyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $92,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Paul Schimmel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of Atyr Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00.
Shares of Atyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) traded up 2.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 326,481 shares. The stock’s market cap is $55.74 million. Atyr Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.
Atyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atyr Pharma Inc. will post ($2.55) EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Atyr Pharma by 317.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 344,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 261,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atyr Pharma by 14,820.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atyr Pharma by 120.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 240,101 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jackson Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Atyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.
Atyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.
