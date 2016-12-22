Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) Upgraded to Buy by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) opened at 18.55 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $464.12 million and a P/E ratio of 124.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $67,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Deriso, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 269.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after buying an additional 1,931,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 41.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after buying an additional 592,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $13,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 478,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a full service, locally-managed commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

