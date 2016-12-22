Atlanta Capital Group Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Atlanta Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 98.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) traded up 0.57% during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,379 shares. EOG Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The company’s market capitalization is $59.45 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc. will post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. FBR & Co set a $108.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wunderlich boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

In other EOG Resources news, VP Ann D. Janssen sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $102,920.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,633.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

