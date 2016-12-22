Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday. Jefferies Group currently has a GBX 5,400 ($67.02) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,600 ($69.50).

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,333 ($66.19) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,550 ($68.88) price objective on AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.33) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($76.95) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,943.02 ($61.35).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4312.50 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 54.55 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,292.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,619.77. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,505.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AstraZeneca plc’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/astrazeneca-plcs-azn-buy-rating-reiterated-at-jefferies-group/1129712.html.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.