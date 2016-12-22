FBR & Co lowered shares of Astoria Financial Corp. (NYSE:AF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday. FBR & Co currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Astoria Financial Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corp. (NYSE:AF) traded down 0.608% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.815. The stock had a trading volume of 387,145 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.398 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Astoria Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Astoria Financial Corp. (NYSE:AF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Astoria Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astoria Financial Corp. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Astoria Financial Corp. (AF) Downgraded by FBR & Co to “Underperform”” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/astoria-financial-corp-af-downgraded-by-fbr-co-to-underperform/1130291.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corp. by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corp. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corp. by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astoria Financial Corp. Company Profile

Astoria Financial Corporation is the unitary savings and loan holding company of Astoria Bank and its subsidiaries. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank, which is a local, community-oriented bank. Astoria Bank’s business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four- family, or residential, mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.