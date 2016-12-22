Ashtead Group plc (AHT) Insider Lucinda Riches Buys 5,000 Shares

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) insider Lucinda Riches acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,559 ($19.35) per share, for a total transaction of £77,950 ($96,748.17).
Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) opened at 1581.00 on Thursday. Ashtead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 749.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,654.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,470.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,258.68. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.87 billion.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.31%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHT. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,774 ($22.02) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.89) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.27) to GBX 1,520 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,660 ($20.60) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc from GBX 1,500 ($18.62) to GBX 1,750 ($21.72) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,416.36 ($17.58).
About Ashtead Group plc
Ashtead Group plc is an equipment rental company. The Company rents a range of construction and industrial equipment across a range of applications to a diverse customer base. The Company’s segments include Sunbelt and A-Plant. The Company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.
