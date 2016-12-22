Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) CEO Acquires $208,900.00 in Stock

Armour Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,272.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armour Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) opened at 21.41 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $786.03 million. Armour Residential REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Armour Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Armour Residential REIT Inc. will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Armour Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armour Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nomura upgraded Armour Residential REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Armour Residential REIT in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Armour Residential REIT by 123.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 2,295,168 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armour Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $15,337,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Armour Residential REIT by 1,931.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 563,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 535,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Armour Residential REIT by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after buying an additional 272,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Armour Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $846,000. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armour Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc (ARMOUR) is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored entity (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, Agency Securities).

