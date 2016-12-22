Aritzia Inc (ATZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) in a report published on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets set a C$22.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.00.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) opened at 17.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock’s market cap is $1.86 billion.
