ARI Network Services Inc. (ARIS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARI Network Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ARI Network Services, Inc. is a provider of business-to-business Internet e-commerce solutions for manufacturers with shared distribution and service networks. The company currently serves segments of the manufactured equipment market, including Outdoor Power, Recreation Vehicle, Floor Maintenance, Marine, and Construction. The company’s communications systems provide an electronic pathway for parts orders, warranty claims, and other transactions between manufacturers and their networks of sales and service points. “

Shares of ARI Network Services (NASDAQ:ARIS) opened at 5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.95. ARI Network Services has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

ARI Network Services (NASDAQ:ARIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. ARI Network Services had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARI Network Services will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARI Network Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARI Network Services during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARI Network Services by 79.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of ARI Network Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARI Network Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARI Network Services

ARI Network Services, Inc (ARI) provides Website, software and data solutions. The Company’s solutions include Lead Generation and eCommerce Websites, eCatalogs, Business Management Software, Digital Marketing Services. It offers a menu of Website add-ons, including a mobile inventory management application, third-party inventory integrations and business management integrations.

