Ares Management LP (ARES) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management LP (NYSE:ARES) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. raised Ares Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) traded up 2.65% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,954 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 40,361 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management, L.P. is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates through four segments: Tradable Credit Group, Direct Lending Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. Its Tradable Credit Group is a participant in the tradable, non-investment grade corporate credit markets and manages various types of investment funds, ranging from commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors to publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors.

