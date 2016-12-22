ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARX. RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.85.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The firm’s market cap is $8.07 billion. ARC Resources has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $24.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Desjardins” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/arc-resources-ltd-arx-given-new-c29-00-price-target-at-desjardins/1130170.html.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company’s business activities include the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in over five areas across western Canada. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of resource-rich properties that provide an option for both near-term and long-term growth.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.