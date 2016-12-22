Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (ARBB) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their add rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) in a report released on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,835 ($22.78) price target on the stock.
Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) opened at 1430.0001 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 210.75 million. Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,165.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,770.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,429.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,506.57.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company involved in banking and financial services. The Company operates through three segments: UK Private Banking (Arbuthnot Latham & Co, Limited), Retail Banking and Group Centre. The Retail banking segment incorporates household cash management, personal lending and banking and insurance services.
