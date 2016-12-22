Analysts Set Pool Corp. (POOL) Target Price at $101.00

Shares of Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pool Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool Corp. during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pool Corp. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pool Corp. by 946.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool Corp. during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Corp. during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL) opened at 105.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. Pool Corp. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Pool Corp. had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Pool Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Corp. will post $3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Pool Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Pool Corp. Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is also a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. The Company operates over 340 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through its over four distribution networks, such as SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

