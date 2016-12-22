Analysts Set National Express Group PLC (NEX) Price Target at $378.91

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 378.91 ($4.70).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Shore Capital downgraded National Express Group PLC to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.96) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on National Express Group PLC from GBX 370 ($4.59) to GBX 405 ($5.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on National Express Group PLC from GBX 385 ($4.78) to GBX 395 ($4.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.30) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) opened at 352.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.74. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.80 billion. National Express Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 252.81 and a 12-month high of GBX 379.10.

National Express Group PLC Company Profile

National Express Group PLC is a public transport operator with bus, coach and rail services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. The Company’s segments are UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from over nine garages across the West Midlands.

