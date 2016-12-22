Shares of Media General Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Media General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/analysts-set-media-general-inc-meg-price-target-at-13-75/1129801.html.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 794,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $14,575,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah A. Mcdermott sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $85,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $66,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Media General by 425.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Media General by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Media General by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,818,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,213,000 after buying an additional 624,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Media General by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Media General during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Media General (NYSE:MEG) opened at 18.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Media General has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $19.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion.

Media General (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.85. Media General had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business earned $377 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Media General will post ($0.17) EPS for the current year.

Media General Company Profile

Media General, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company provides news, information and entertainment in markets across the United States. The Company operates or services 71 network-affiliated broadcast television stations in 48 markets along with the digital media business.

Receive News & Ratings for Media General Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Media General Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.