Analysts Offer Predictions for Cempra Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (CEMP)

Cempra Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Cempra in a research note issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($2.62) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.46). SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cempra’s FY2019 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. The business earned $4 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cempra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cempra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Cempra in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, WBB Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cempra in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cempra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) traded down 4.07% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 1,449,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $309.05 million. Cempra has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cempra by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cempra by 2,258.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cempra during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cempra

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

