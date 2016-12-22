Analysts Issue Forecasts for MRC Global Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for MRC Global in a research report issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst R. Cieslak anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

MRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) opened at 21.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.04 billion. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business earned $793 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.67 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MRC Global by 779.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after buying an additional 1,775,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 131.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 626,976 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $6,822,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 55.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 385,229 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,059,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company operates through three segments: the United States of America, Canada and International. It has branches in principal industrial, hydrocarbon producing and refining areas throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and Kazakhstan.

