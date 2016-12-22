Analysts Expect Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 28 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised Riverview Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,385,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 643,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $753,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) opened at 7.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.53. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

