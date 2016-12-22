Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) in a research report released on Monday morning. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $77.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APC. Vetr lowered Anadarko Petroleum Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Anadarko Petroleum Corp. to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Anadarko Petroleum Corp. from an accumulate rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Anadarko Petroleum Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.23.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) opened at 70.75 on Monday. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $73.33. The firm’s market cap is $39.54 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Corp. will post ($3.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Anadarko Petroleum Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. by 109,259.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,212,463 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $490,564,000 after buying an additional 9,204,039 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,103,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,619,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $725,251,000 after buying an additional 1,458,674 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. by 63,117.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,063,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after buying an additional 1,061,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,628,143 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $926,839,000 after buying an additional 974,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration & Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration & Production segment explores for and produces oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and focuses on the development and operation of the Company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique.

