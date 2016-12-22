ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ANA Holdings Inc. is an airline holding company operating primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers scheduled & unscheduled air passenger services and air courier services, business of buying, selling, leasing and maintenance of aircraft and aircraft parts and Aircraft transportation ground support business including passenger boarding procedures and loading of hand baggage. ANA Holdings Inc., formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd., is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ANA Holdings (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) opened at 5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. ANA Holdings has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $6.18.

ANA Holdings Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. is a holding company. The Company operates as an aviation company with global operations. Its segments include Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation business comprises domestic passenger operations, international passenger operations, and cargo and mail operations.

