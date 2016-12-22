Amtek Inc. (AME) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Amtek Inc. (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amtek from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Amtek in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amtek from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Amtek in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Amtek (NYSE:AME) opened at 49.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amtek has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

Amtek (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business earned $945 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.33 million. Amtek had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amtek will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Amtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/amtek-inc-ame-upgraded-by-robert-w-baird-to-outperform/1130049.html.

In other Amtek news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $196,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association raised its stake in Amtek by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amtek by 0.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amtek by 4.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Amtek by 16.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Amtek by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 574,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Amtek Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc (AMETEK) is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Amtek Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtek Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.