AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Position Lowered by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) traded down 1.32% on Thursday, hitting $77.81. 1,023,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.81. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a return on equity of 68.70% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post $5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Mizuho raised shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Leerink Swann cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.11.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $1,193,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,405,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen Corp.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company also provides data and other services to its manufacturing customers. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers.

