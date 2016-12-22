Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,779 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $53,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,257,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,240,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,280,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,159,000 after buying an additional 357,638 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,803,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Baidu by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,266,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,792,000 after buying an additional 573,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 65.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,384,000 after buying an additional 1,735,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) opened at 164.305 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.37 and its 200 day moving average is $170.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.478 and a beta of 1.92. Baidu Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

WARNING: “Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Baidu Inc. (BIDU)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/ameriprise-financial-inc-reduces-position-in-baidu-inc-bidu/1130203.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.42.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.