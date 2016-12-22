American Tower Corp. (AMT) Shares Bought by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Tower Corp. were worth $40,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,767,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,451,000 after buying an additional 441,783 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in American Tower Corp. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 4,467,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,519,000 after buying an additional 238,684 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower Corp. by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,803,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,904,000 after buying an additional 1,280,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,428,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,955,000 after buying an additional 54,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Tower Corp. by 7.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,403,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,095,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) traded down 0.96% on Thursday, reaching $105.58. 184,110 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. American Tower Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.07 and a 52 week high of $118.26.

American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Tower Corp. had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Tower Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. SunTrust Banks Inc. started coverage on shares of American Tower Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower Corp. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other American Tower Corp. news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 40,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $4,608,906.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,307,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $255,718.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,396.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. Company Profile

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

