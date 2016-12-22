American Software Inc. (AMSWA) Director James B. Miller, Jr. Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director James B. Miller, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $20,406.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) traded down 0.47% on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,235 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. American Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/american-software-inc-amswa-director-james-b-miller-jr-sells-1900-shares-of-stock/1130275.html.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of American Software in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in American Software by 23.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 319,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in American Software by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in American Software by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 715,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 47,498 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 11.5% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 85.4% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 89,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.