American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS AG

UBS AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) in a report published on Friday morning. UBS AG currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on American Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded American Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. < One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.47.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) opened at 17.70 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $564.05 million. American Midstream Partners has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

In related news, insider Arclight Energy Partners Fund purchased 626,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $8,968,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Midstream Partners by 173.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $5,162,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $202,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in American Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 465,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $243,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, transporting, storing, treating and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); gathering, storing and transporting crude oil and condensates, and storing specialty chemical products.

