Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $847.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $960.00 price target (up previously from $900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,050.00 to $920.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $918.02.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 770.60 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $474.00 and a 1-year high of $847.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $762.54 and a 200 day moving average of $766.89. The firm has a market cap of $366.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.54 and a beta of 1.43.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post $4.76 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,224,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,795,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,804,000 after buying an additional 1,082,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $341,933,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 224.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $477,047,000 after buying an additional 461,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,160.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 438,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,880,000 after buying an additional 403,811 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
