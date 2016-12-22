AlphaValue Initiates Coverage on GVC Holdings PLC (GVC)

Analysts at AlphaValue started coverage on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 849 ($10.54) price target on the stock. AlphaValue’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.43) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on GVC Holdings PLC from GBX 720 ($8.94) to GBX 755 ($9.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Goodbody reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.24) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.43) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 726.67 ($9.02).

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) opened at 633.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 650.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 664.21. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.85 billion. GVC Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 415.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,180.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Lee Feldman bought 17,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £111,725.70 ($138,669.11).

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is an Isle of Man-based sports betting and gaming company. The Company provides both business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) services to the online gaming and sports betting markets. The Company operates through two segments: sports and gaming. The sports segment includes bets placed on sporting events in the year.

