Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Stake Increased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 97.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 294.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.31% on Thursday, hitting $809.68. 1,132,119 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $239735.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.66 and a 52-week high of $839.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $790.89 and its 200-day moving average is $780.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $990.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Aegis began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vetr lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $890.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

