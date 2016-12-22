Allegion PLC (ALLE) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allegion PLC were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Allegion PLC by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) traded down 0.46% on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 582,166 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 327.24%. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Allegion PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Allegion PLC from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, insider Feng William Yu sold 11,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $750,679.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,433.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion PLC

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. It operates through three segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Company’s products include door closers and controls, electronic security products, exit devices, time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, door and door frames (steel), electronic and biometric access control systems, locks, locksets and key systems, and other accessories.

