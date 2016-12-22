Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize therapeutic antibodies. It is developing monoclonal antibodies comprising ALD403, for the prevention of migraine; and Clazakizumab, in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $47.00 price target on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alder BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) opened at 21.35 on Monday. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alder BioPharmaceuticals will post ($3.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman sold 8,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $254,838.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,861.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $68,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,220,000 after buying an additional 893,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,404,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,881,000 after buying an additional 840,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 439.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 944,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 769,439 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $23,022,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $17,511,000.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and focuses to commercialize therapeutic antibodies with the potential to transform current treatment paradigms. The Company has developed an antibody platform designed to select antibodies that have the potential to maximize efficacy, as well as speed of onset and durability of therapeutic response.

