Alcoa Inc. (AA) Rating Increased to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $29.98 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corp. lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) opened at 30.43 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company’s market capitalization is $5.56 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm earned $5.21 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Alcoa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Alcoa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Inc is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in five segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company’s multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used across the world in aerospace, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, defense, consumer electronics, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

