Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Desjardins

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mackie raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.32.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) opened at 8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.18 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $13.65.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. It is engaged in the exploration and development activities in Mexico, Turkey and the United States. It owns and operates the Mulatos mine in Mexico and holds the mineral rights to the Salamandra group of concessions in the State of Sonora, Mexico, which includes several satellite gold occurrences.

