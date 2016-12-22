Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AKAM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up from $60.50) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 67.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $584.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.92 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 23,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,048.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Haratunian sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,016.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,185,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,016,649,000 after buying an additional 4,156,976 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,367,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $247,689,000 after buying an additional 728,294 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,442,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,389,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company’s across the globe distributed platform comprises approximately 200,000 servers in over 1,400 networks in over 120 countries. It is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services.

