Air T Inc. (AIRT) CEO Buys $54,566.40 in Stock

Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 103 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,244.37.

On Monday, December 19th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $42,579.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,038 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $22,555.74.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 3,026 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $66,208.88.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 6,925 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $151,380.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 17,290 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $364,473.20.

Shares of Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) opened at 22.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The firm’s market capitalization is $45.03 million. Air T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $38.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Analysts expect that Air T Inc. will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

