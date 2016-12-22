AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in B2Gold Corp (BTG)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold Corp were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. AXA acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) traded up 0.94% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 1,525,977 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.05 billion. B2Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. Dundee Securities raised shares of B2Gold Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

