AGF Investments Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

AGF Investments Inc. continued to hold its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,687 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in InterXion Holding NV were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV during the second quarter worth $111,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV during the second quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV during the second quarter worth $121,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV by 0.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV during the second quarter worth $202,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) traded up 0.20% on Thursday, hitting $34.98. 226,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. InterXion Holding NV had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. InterXion Holding NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INXN. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion Holding NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pacific Crest reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

InterXion Holding NV Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

