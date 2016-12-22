Aegion Corp. (AEGN) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Aegion Corp. were worth $19,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aegion Corp. by 43.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 39,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aegion Corp. by 34.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aegion Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aegion Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) traded down 1.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 76,869 shares. Aegion Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company’s market capitalization is $814.35 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.

Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Aegion Corp. had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/aegion-corp-aegn-shares-bought-by-boston-partners/1130381.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aegion Corp. to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Aegion Corp. from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised Aegion Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aegion Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, EVP David F. Morris sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Huhn sold 2,700 shares of Aegion Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corp. Company Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company is engaged in providing technologies and services to protect against the corrosion of industrial pipelines, and rehabilitate and strengthen water, wastewater, energy and mining piping systems and buildings, bridges, tunnels and waterfront structures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.