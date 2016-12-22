Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM is a marine fuel logistics company that physically supplies and markets refined marine fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. They intends to focus on growing its fleet of double hull bunkering tankers and expanding its service centers in strategic locations worldwide to further enhance the Companys extensive customer relationships and leading industry position. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) opened at 10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc-anw-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1129795.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the third quarter valued at $119,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the third quarter valued at $161,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc is an international marine fuel logistics company. The Company markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea and on rivers. As a physical supplier, the Company procures marine fuel from refineries, oil producers and other sources, and resells and delivers these fuels from its bunkering vessels to a range of end users.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.