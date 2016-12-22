Advisor Group Inc. Has $2,363,000 Position in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,020,000 after buying an additional 538,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,972,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,853,000 after buying an additional 784,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 39.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,730,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,286,000 after buying an additional 3,595,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,044,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,178,000 after buying an additional 364,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,857,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,940,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.09% on Thursday, hitting $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,497 shares. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Accenture PLC’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $2,363,000 Position in Accenture PLC (ACN)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/advisor-group-inc-has-2363000-position-in-accenture-plc-acn/1130604.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

In other Accenture PLC news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 44,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $5,267,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $606,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.