Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Wednesday.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) opened at 9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.04. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. It operates in the Montney resource play located in Western Canada.

