Actuant Corp. (ATU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant Corp. (NYSE:ATU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Post fourth quarter fiscal 2016 earnings release, Actuant’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machine-Tools & Related Products industry. The company is trying to boost its business on the back of meaningful acquisitions and new growth programs. In order to become a more resilient company, it has been undertaking certain restructuring actions and accelerating lean production efforts within its business. However, conclusion of certain major energy projects and customer destocking activities are currently hurting Actuant’s core sales. Also, other issues, such as appreciation of the U.S. dollar, extensive industry rivalry and input price fluctuations remain major causes of concern. In the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for both fiscal 2017 and 2018.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATU. TheStreet lowered shares of Actuant Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Actuant Corp. in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co. downgraded shares of Actuant Corp. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Actuant Corp. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Actuant Corp. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Actuant Corp. (NYSE:ATU) opened at 27.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. Actuant Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm’s market cap is $1.65 billion.

Actuant Corp. (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Actuant Corp. had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $266 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Actuant Corp.’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Actuant Corp. will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

In other Actuant Corp. news, CEO Randal W. Baker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $334,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,584.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $225,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,928.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATU. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Actuant Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Actuant Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Actuant Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Actuant Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Actuant Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Actuant Corp. Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

