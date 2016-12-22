Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser bought 15,580 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $599,051.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,117.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 815 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $33,993.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,882.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,529,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after buying an additional 420,435 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 412.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 701,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after buying an additional 564,323 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 140.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 735,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 428,949 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 51.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,514,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $570,576,000 after buying an additional 4,936,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 222.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 110,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 76,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

