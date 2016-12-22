8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Shares Sold by Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,859 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 8×8 were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in 8×8 by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,773,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,574,000 after buying an additional 424,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8×8 by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after buying an additional 404,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in 8×8 by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,751,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after buying an additional 647,995 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in 8×8 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,172,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in 8×8 by 5.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,130,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after buying an additional 115,925 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 438,357 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1285.84 billion. 8×8 Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business earned $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. 8×8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8 Inc. will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised 8×8 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of 8×8 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8×8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

8×8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

