24,200 Shares in Post Properties Inc. (PPS) Acquired by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in Post Properties Inc. (NYSE:PPS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Post Properties makes up about 1.3% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Post Properties by 72.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Post Properties by 2,361.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Post Properties by 12.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Post Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post Properties Inc. (NYSE:PPS) remained flat at $65.02 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. Post Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $69.39.

Post Properties (NYSE:PPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.95 million. Post Properties had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.61%. Post Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Post Properties Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “24,200 Shares in Post Properties Inc. (PPS) Acquired by Green Street Investors LLC” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/24200-shares-in-post-properties-inc-pps-acquired-by-green-street-investors-llc/1130667.html.

PPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded Post Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Post Properties from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Post Properties Company Profile

Post Properties, Inc is a self-administrated and self-managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Fully stabilized (same store) communities, which includes apartment communities that have been stabilized for both the current and prior year; Newly stabilized communities, which includes communities that reached stabilized occupancy in the prior year; Lease-up communities, which includes communities that are under development, rehabilitation and in lease-up but were not stabilized by the beginning of the current year, including communities that stabilized during the current year; Acquired communities, which include communities acquired in the current or prior year, and Held for sale and sold communities, which include apartment and mixed-use communities classified as held for sale or sold.

